Are asymptomatic people spreading the coronavirus? A WHO official’s words sparks confusion, debate

Seattle Times Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
The World Health Organization moved Tuesday to clarify its position on whether people without symptoms are widely spreading the new coronavirus, saying much remains unknown about asymptomatic transmission. A comment by a WHO official on Monday – calling such asymptomatic transmissions “very rare” – touched off a furious scientific debate over the unresolved question and […]
