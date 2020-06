Brother of George Floyd addresses Congress



Philonise Floyd testifies to Congress the day after funeral services for his brother George Floyd, who has become a worldwide symbol in demonstrations over calls for changes to police practices and an.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:28 Published 4 hours ago

George Floyd’s funeral: Hundreds pay tributes amid calls for racial justice



Hundreds packed a church in Houston for the funeral of George Floyd, at the conclusion of six days of mourning after his killing by a police officer in Minneapolis. Family members honoured his.. Credit: ODN Duration: 02:02 Published 9 hours ago