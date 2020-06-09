George Floyd Funeral: How to Stream Tuesday’s Service

Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

George Floyd’s funeral will be held on Tuesday, June 9. Floyd died while in police custody on May 25. His death sparked nationwide protests against police brutality and racial inequality.



Below the details for Thursday’s service.



When: Tuesday, June 9 at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT



Where: Fountain of Praise Church in Houston, Texas



How to stream: BET will air commercial-free, live coverage of Floyd’s funeral as part of their “BET Remembers: George Floyd” programming beginning at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT. It will air on BET, BET Her, BET.com, BET’s YouTube Channel and Facebook page. Marc Lamont Hill will anchor.



ABC News will have a special report from Houston hosted by David Muir.



CBSN will also be streaming the service live on their page and app.



C-SPAN will be covering the private event here.



Fox News Channel will have continuous coverage with Harris Faulkner leading coverage.



*Also Read:* Kanye West Sets Up College Fund for George Floyd's 6-Year Old Daughter Gianna



Attendees: Mayor Sylvester Turner, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Rev. Al Sharpton, Attorney Benjamin Crump, Slim Thug, Leela James, Paul Wall, Floyd Mayweather, Congressman Al Green, and Bishop James Dixon are among the confirmed guests slated to attend the memorial.



A public memorial was held in Houston on Monday. A service was held last Thursday in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where Floyd was killed. A second service was held on Saturday in Raeford, North Carolina, where Floyd was born.



Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee met with the Floyd family on Monday. According to family attorney Benjamin Crump, Biden spoke with the family for more than an hour. “He listened, heard their pain, and shared in their woe. That compassion meant the world to this grieving family,” Crump tweeted.



President Trump spoke to the Floyd family in the days after George’s death via telephone, but Philonise Floyd (George’s brother) described that conversation as “brief” and Trump “didn’t even give me an opportunity to speak.”



Following Tuesday’s service, Floyd will be buried next to his mother at a cemetery in Pearland, Texas.



