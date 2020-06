Willie Lopez RT @realDonaldTrump: Radical Left Governor @JayInslee and the Mayor of Seattle are being taunted and played at a level that our great Count… 2 seconds ago Susanne Maier RT @Newsweek: Seattle mayor tells Trump "go back to your bunker" after president tells her to "take back' city from protesters https://t.co… 2 seconds ago Opster RT @realTuckFrumper: Seattle Mayor Tells Trump 'Go Back to Your Bunker' After President Tells Her to 'Take Back' City From Protesters https… 6 seconds ago kathy levy RT @BombshellDAILY: RETURN TO YOUR BUNKER “Make us all safe” Seattle mayor responds to Trumps threat to unleash the military on Seattle pro… 20 seconds ago Stacia Haley Seattle mayor tells Trump "go back to your bunker" after president tells her to "take back' city from protesters https://t.co/yf1j17YY3m 30 seconds ago