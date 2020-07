Dori RT @VGKnightinArmor: Seattle police to clear out 'lawless and brutal' protest zone 4nights of gun violence in the last 10 days have left… 11 minutes ago 28 Days Later Seattle police to clear out 'lawless and brutal' protest zone 4nights of gun violence in the last 10 days have le… https://t.co/mbrc3a47jD 25 minutes ago Curiosity RT @DeedeeKIRO7: “Enough is enough,” said Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best. “We have yet another murder in this area know as #CHOP. Two Afr… 2 hours ago