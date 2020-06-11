Minneapolis police chief demands reform, withdraws from union negotiations
Thursday, 11 June 2020 () Minneapolis police chief Medaria Arradondo is speaking candidly for the first time since George Floyd's death, and is vowing transformational change within his department. Arradondo announced Wednesday the department is withdrawing from its contract negotiations with the police union. Jeff Pegues reports.
Cities across the US have been convulsed by protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died after being arrested and handcuffed by a white officer who then kneeled on..
