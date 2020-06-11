Global  

Minneapolis police chief demands reform, withdraws from union negotiations

CBS News Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
Minneapolis police chief Medaria Arradondo is speaking candidly for the first time since George Floyd's death, and is vowing transformational change within his department. Arradondo announced Wednesday the department is withdrawing from its contract negotiations with the police union. Jeff Pegues reports.
Video credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: Minneapolis Police Chief: MPD Withdrawing From Negotiations With Police Union

Minneapolis Police Chief: MPD Withdrawing From Negotiations With Police Union 07:17

 This marks the first step in what Chief Medaria Arradondo said would be transformational reforms to the agency in the wake of the death of George Floyd (7:17). WCCO 4 News - June 10, 2020

