Pat @ebertoponce1 @GOP The police Union will stand alone in Minneapolis if they don't clean up their act. Other unions… https://t.co/GhYl7IHZbd 2 hours ago

Dawn Hernandez Replace the Minneapolis Police Department with Rainbows & Unicorns | the... https://t.co/5fDm3GBBBm via @YouTube H… https://t.co/5c7vKV3fxM 9 hours ago

Damien Perhaps the Minneapolis Police Department (and any others under ideological and demagogic attack) should simply pull a John Galt en masse? 1 day ago

Arnold Schroder I am Antifa's interim deputy administrative liaison to rioting mobs and outside agitators. I pull the strings. I go… https://t.co/jQYV5PLCVM 1 day ago

JustOnCue🇺🇸 @djlistendat @CanadianPaprika @pappyG45 They just keep letting it rise. Most families pull the gofundme after goal… https://t.co/bUE2SjijfQ 1 day ago

Timothy Hucks We need cellphone video to prove we were murdered, but you don't have to explain why the Minneapolis Police Departm… https://t.co/nsMUQ2aJSz 1 day ago

Jelli: Experf Stylist 🔞⚧️ @Prissytxn @CassandraRules (And more so the system that built up the police system and the systematic discriminatio… https://t.co/d93u8iTx6w 2 days ago