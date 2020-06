Related videos from verified sources Crews battling 14,371 acre 'Bush Fire' along State Route 87 near Bush Highway



Fire crews are battling a brush fire along State Route 87 near Bush Highway near Fort McDowell. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 00:27 Published 5 hours ago Adele leads messages to mark third anniversary of Grenfell Tower fire



Adele pays tribute to mark the third anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire. Sunday marks three years since a small kitchen fire in the west London high-rise turned into the most deadly domestic blaze.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:33 Published 18 hours ago Firefighters Amazingly Accurate Airdrop



Occurred on June 6, 2020 / Oro Valley, Arizona, USA Info from Licensor: "At about 10 pm, lighting struck behind this residence in the Catalina Mountian foothills and instantly started a fire. The next.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:45 Published 21 hours ago

Tweets about this