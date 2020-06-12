Global  

Breonna Taylor: Louisville to ban no-knock warrants after police shooting

BBC News Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
The killing of Breonna Taylor, who was shot dead by police in her home, prompts reform in Louisville.
 Black Reproductive Justice advocates explain that valuing the lives of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd means defunding police and investing in freedom.

Milwaukee murals of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor call for justice in the community.

Murals popped up in Downtown Oakland over the weekend, including a Black Lives Matter mural stretching three blocks long. Another mural is dedicated to Breonna Taylor, who was killed by police in..

A vigil to honor the life of Breonna Taylor is being held at Cuyahoga Community College Sunday evening.

Breonna's Law: Louisville Metro Council votes to ban no-knock warrants

 The new ordinance is called Breonna's Law, named after 26-year-old Breonna Taylor who was fatally shot by Louisville Metro Police in her apartment.
LMPD Releases Nearly Blank Report From The Night Of Breonna Taylor's Killing

 The Louisville Metro Police Department has released a report from the night the police officers shot and killed Breonna Taylor. It contains almost no...
Kate Beckinsale Slams "Mean Spirited" All Lives Matter Comment

 Kate Beckinsale isn't holding back. The actress recently took to Instagram to share a post seeking justice for Breonna Taylor, who was killed by Louisville...
