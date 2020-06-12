|
|
|
Breonna Taylor: Louisville to ban no-knock warrants after police shooting
Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
The killing of Breonna Taylor, who was shot dead by police in her home, prompts reform in Louisville.
|
|
|
|
Video credit: Essence Content - Published
Breonna Taylor Should Be Here 03:41
Black Reproductive Justice advocates explain that valuing the lives of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd means defunding police and investing in freedom.
|
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|