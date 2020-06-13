Inside Biden’s Vice-Presidential Search: Who’s on the List and Where It Stands
Saturday, 13 June 2020 () The search committee is conducting interviews and seeking private documents, and prospects like Val Demings and Keisha Lance Bottoms are getting a closer look as political currents influence the search.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s search for a running mate is entering a second round of vetting for a dwindling list of potential vice presidential nominees,... Seattle Times Also reported by •Newsy •Japan Today