Inside Biden’s Vice-Presidential Search: Who’s on the List and Where It Stands

NYTimes.com Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
Inside Biden’s Vice-Presidential Search: Who’s on the List and Where It StandsThe search committee is conducting interviews and seeking private documents, and prospects like Val Demings and Keisha Lance Bottoms are getting a closer look as political currents influence the search.
