Rayshard Brooks Autopsy Reveals Death By Organ Damage and Blood Loss from Two Gunshot Wounds
Monday, 15 June 2020 () Rayshard Brooks autopsy reveals two gunshot wounds on his back resulted in organ damage and blood loss. The black man's encounter with Atlanta police officers is another in a string of police brutality-related incidents.
An Atlanta police officer has been sacked following the fatal shooting of an African-American man, and another has been placed on administrative duty, the police department has announced. The moves follow the resignation of Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields, who stepped down as the Friday night...