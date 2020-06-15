Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rayshard Brooks Autopsy Reveals Death By Organ Damage and Blood Loss from Two Gunshot Wounds

HNGN Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
Rayshard Brooks Autopsy Reveals Death By Organ Damage and Blood Loss from Two Gunshot WoundsRayshard Brooks autopsy reveals two gunshot wounds on his back resulted in organ damage and blood loss. The black man's encounter with Atlanta police officers is another in a string of police brutality-related incidents.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Atlanta police officer sacked after fatal shooting of black man

Atlanta police officer sacked after fatal shooting of black man 01:48

 An Atlanta police officer has been sacked following the fatal shooting of an African-American man, and another has been placed on administrative duty, the police department has announced. The moves follow the resignation of Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields, who stepped down as the Friday night...

Related videos from verified sources

Atlanta Police Offer $10,000 Reward To Track Down White Woman Arsonist [Video]

Atlanta Police Offer $10,000 Reward To Track Down White Woman Arsonist

Atlanta police have offered a $10,000 reward to help them find the person or persons who burned down a Wendy's restaurant. The restaurant was the site where a black man was fatally shot by a police..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:35Published
Woman killed in motorcycle crash saves four lives in under 24 hours with organ donation [Video]

Woman killed in motorcycle crash saves four lives in under 24 hours with organ donation

A woman who was killed in a motorcycle crash saved four lives in under 24 hours after her organs were donated to critically ill patients. Wilaiwan Lertsongkram, 50, suffered brain damage and later..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:39Published
Heartbreaking moment elephant is treated and later dies after being shot by suspected hunter [Video]

Heartbreaking moment elephant is treated and later dies after being shot by suspected hunter

This is the heartbreaking moment a young elephant was treated while slowly dying after being shot by a hunter. The five-year-old animal was discovered stumbling through woodland in Prachuab Khiri..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:55Published

Related news from verified sources

Black Lives Matter: Rayshard Brooks' autopsy released after death shocks the US

Black Lives Matter: Rayshard Brooks' autopsy released after death shocks the US Rayshard Brooks – whose death has sparked a fresh wave of unrest in the US – was shot twice in the back, his autopsy shows.The report says that Brooks died...
New Zealand Herald

Atlanta police shooting autopsy: Rayshard Brooks suffered 2 gunshot wounds to the back, death ruled homicide

 As the killing of a 27-year-old black man in an encounter with two white officers late Friday rekindled fiery protests in Atlanta and prompted the police...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

rayvenssworld

Rayv. RT @ReporterFaith: BREAKING: Autopsy reveals 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks died from two gunshot wounds to the back that “created organ injur… 4 seconds ago