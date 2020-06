Related videos from verified sources U.S. Attorney For Southern District Of NY Stepping Down



The U.S. attorney who oversaw key prosecutions of allies of President Donald Trump is resigning from his post. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:37 Published 10 hours ago

Related news from verified sources U.S. Attorney Who Investigated Trump Associates Is Abruptly Replaced The United States attorney in Manhattan, Geoffrey Berman, had been leading the investigation into Rudolph W. Giuliani, the president’s personal lawyer.

NYTimes.com 11 hours ago



Trump administration replaces Manhattan U.S. Attorney WASHINGTON β€” The Trump administration announced Friday night that Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman, whose office has handled a number of investigations...

Seattle Times 11 hours ago



DOJ tries to oust US attorney investigating Trump allies WASHINGTON (AP) β€” The Justice Department moved abruptly Friday night to oust Geoffrey S. Berman, the U.S. attorney in Manhattan overseeing key prosecutions of...

Seattle Times 7 hours ago





Tweets about this