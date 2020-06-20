Global  

Thousands headed to indoor Trump rally in Oklahoma, raising coronavirus fears

Denver Post Saturday, 20 June 2020
Tens of thousands of people from many states are converging on Tulsa for an indoor rally and other campaign events Saturday for President Donald Trump, raising concerns that the gatherings could help fuel nascent spikes of coronavirus cases in many places.
News video: The dual controversies of Trump's rally

 President Trump says his re-election campaign begins at a rally in Oklahoma later, but for some the gathering brings fears of both coronavirus and racial tensions.

Hundreds of Tulsa residents get set up for Trump's rally [Video]

President Trump is appearing at a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma today (June 20). The rally is being met with controversy as masks to protect the public from the coronavirus are optional and many..

Trump supporters arrive in Tulsa ahead of presidential rally [Video]

Tulsa will welcome thousands of President Donald Trump's supporters, some of whom have camped out for several days for the chance to hear him speak, on Saturday at the BOK Center for his first campaign..

Trump threatens protesters ahead of Tulsa rally [Video]

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday warned protesters that they would face a 'different scene' at his weekend re-election rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a threat that his campaign later said was not..

 Tens of thousands of people from many states are converging on Tulsa for an indoor rally and other campaign events Saturday for President Donald Trump, raising...
Oklahoma Supreme Court rules in favor of Trump's rally

 The Oklahoma Supreme Court has just ruled President Trump can proceed with an indoor rally on Saturday without requiring face masks. The decision comes as the...
WATCH: Viral Videos Show Teeming Throngs of Maskless Trump Fans Lining Up for Tulsa Rally On Saturday morning, stunning videos featuring teeming throngs of Trump supporters circulated on Twitter hours ahead of President Donald Trump’s rally in...
