Donald Trump kick-starts poll rally with empty seats and mask-less supporters Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump showed up in an indoor arena on Saturday night for a rally that some fear could help fuel nascent spikes in COVID-19 cases, concerns that were amplified after six staffers helping to set up the event tested positive for the virus.



Officials of the state and city health... Thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump showed up in an indoor arena on Saturday night for a rally that some fear could help fuel nascent spikes in COVID-19 cases, concerns that were amplified after six staffers helping to set up the event tested positive for the virus.Officials of the state and city health 👓 View full article