Florida reports more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases, another record

CBS News Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
Governor Ron DeSantis isn't rolling back reopening plans as the state sees a record-breaking week.
Video credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Record Breaking Number Of Coronavirus Cases In U.S. As States Reopen

Record Breaking Number Of Coronavirus Cases In U.S. As States Reopen 00:32

 New coronavirus infections have spiked in six U.S. states. These states are seeing record-breaking numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases. According to Reuters, the surge marks a rising tide of cases for a second consecutive week. The states with the most coronavirus cases are those that have...

