Atlanta investigators identify suspect in Wendy's arson case Saturday, 20 June 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Atlanta arson investigators said Saturday they've identified a female suspect who is being sought in connection with a Wendy's fire that was set after the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Woman wanted after Atlanta Wendy’s burns in shooting protest ATLANTA (AP) — Investigators said Saturday they have issued an arrest warrant for a woman in the burning of a Wendy’s restaurant in Atlanta during protests...

Seattle Times 5 hours ago





Tweets about this