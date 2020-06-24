Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Appeals Court Panel Orders to Dismiss Michael Flynn's Case

HNGN Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Appeals Court Panel Orders to Dismiss Michael Flynn's CaseAfter three years, the case of Michael Flynn, President Trump's former national security adviser, is dropped. Flynn was charged for his role in Russia's interference during the 2016 Presidental Elections.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Appeals Court Orders Judge To Drop Flynn Case

Appeals Court Orders Judge To Drop Flynn Case 00:37

 On Wednesday, a US appeals court in Washington DC ordered the federal judge overseeing Michael Flynn case to dismiss the prosecution. The 2-1 ruling is a major victory for Flynn. Business Insider reports that Flynns's legal team has argued for months that the government unfairly targeted him for...

Related videos from verified sources

Trump 'very happy' about Flynn decision [Video]

Trump 'very happy' about Flynn decision

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he was very happy about a U.S. appeals court decision that directed a federal judge to drop a criminal case against the president's former national..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:44Published
Appeals court orders dismissal of Flynn case [Video]

Appeals court orders dismissal of Flynn case

[NFA] A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday directed a federal judge to drop a criminal case against President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn for lying to the FBI, handing a..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:38Published
Federal Appeals Court Dismisses Flynn Case [Video]

Federal Appeals Court Dismisses Flynn Case

A federal appeals court has ordered the dismissal of the criminal case agains Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national security advisor.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:21Published

Related news from verified sources

Appeals Court Panel Orders End to Michael Flynn Case

 The judge in the case of President Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael T. Flynn, was ordered to immediately dismiss it. The full appeals court...
NYTimes.com Also reported by •CBC.caMediaiteWorldNewsFOXNews.comNewsyNPR

Michael Flynn: Appeals court lets Justice Department drop case against former Trump aide

 Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn is free to go, the US Appeals Court for the District of Columbia has ruled, allowing the Department of...
Independent


Tweets about this