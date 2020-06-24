Appeals Court Panel Orders to Dismiss Michael Flynn's Case
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 () After three years, the case of Michael Flynn, President Trump's former national security adviser, is dropped. Flynn was charged for his role in Russia's interference during the 2016 Presidental Elections.
On Wednesday, a US appeals court in Washington DC ordered the federal judge overseeing Michael Flynn case to dismiss the prosecution.
The 2-1 ruling is a major victory for Flynn.
