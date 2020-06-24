Appeals Court Dismisses Case Against Michael Flynn Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

Watch VideoAn appeals court ruled prosecution of President Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn be dismissed.



The 2-1 ruling Wednesday by the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals prevents judges from further prosecuting the case.



