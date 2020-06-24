Global  

Appeals Court Dismisses Case Against Michael Flynn

Newsy Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Appeals Court Dismisses Case Against Michael FlynnWatch VideoAn appeals court ruled prosecution of President Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn be dismissed.

The 2-1 ruling Wednesday by the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals prevents judges from further prosecuting the case.

Flynn pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI during special counsel Robert...
