Asylum Seekers Caught In Expedited Deportation Cannot Appeal In Federal Court, Supreme Court Rules Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

Immigration advocates say the ruling strips due process from asylum-seekers and could exacerbate cases where vulnerable legal residents are racially profiled and caught up in deportation proceedings.