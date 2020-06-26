Minneapolis City Council unanimously votes on plan to dismantle police department in wake of anti-brutality protests
Friday, 26 June 2020 () Minneapolis City Council members voted unanimously to amend the city's charter Friday to remove the mandate for a police department-- the first step toward disbanding the department in the wake of George Floyd's death.
