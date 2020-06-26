Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Minneapolis City Council unanimously votes on plan to dismantle police department in wake of anti-brutality protests

FOXNews.com Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
Minneapolis City Council members voted unanimously to amend the city's charter Friday to remove the mandate for a police department-- the first step toward disbanding the department in the wake of George Floyd's death. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: Minneapolis City Council Advances Plan To Dismantle Police Dept.

Minneapolis City Council Advances Plan To Dismantle Police Dept. 02:08

 The Minneapolis City Council is in agreement to move a step closer to dismantling the police department, voting unanimously Friday morning to push the process forward, Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield reports (2:08). WCCO 4 News At Noon - June 26, 2020

Related videos from verified sources

Atlanta Mayor Issues Administrative Orders To Revise Use Of Force Policies [Video]

Atlanta Mayor Issues Administrative Orders To Revise Use Of Force Policies

Three weeks after Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms created an Advisory Council to look into the Atlanta Police Department's Use of Force policies, she issued three Administrative Orders to immediately..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:32Published
Hundreds of Black Lives Matter activists spend a third night at New York's City Hall Park [Video]

Hundreds of Black Lives Matter activists spend a third night at New York's City Hall Park

City Hall Park in New York was filled with protesters for the third night running on Thursday (June 26), who danced and sang songs while protesting police brutality and honoring the victims of police..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:08Published
Unexpected sandstorm engulfs city and blocks out the sun in northern India [Video]

Unexpected sandstorm engulfs city and blocks out the sun in northern India

The sky turned dark as a massive sandstorm engulfed a city in northwestern India's Rajasthan on June 25. According to local reports in Nagaur, before the massive sandstorm towering clouds of dust..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:06Published

Related news from verified sources

Minneapolis council puts plan to abolish police in motion

 MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis City Council votes Friday on a proposal to change the city charter to allow elimination of the city’s police department, a...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this