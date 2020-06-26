Minneapolis City Council unanimously votes on plan to dismantle police department in wake of anti-brutality protests



Related videos from verified sources Atlanta Mayor Issues Administrative Orders To Revise Use Of Force Policies



Three weeks after Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms created an Advisory Council to look into the Atlanta Police Department's Use of Force policies, she issued three Administrative Orders to immediately.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:32 Published 2 hours ago Hundreds of Black Lives Matter activists spend a third night at New York's City Hall Park



City Hall Park in New York was filled with protesters for the third night running on Thursday (June 26), who danced and sang songs while protesting police brutality and honoring the victims of police.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 04:08 Published 4 hours ago Unexpected sandstorm engulfs city and blocks out the sun in northern India



The sky turned dark as a massive sandstorm engulfed a city in northwestern India's Rajasthan on June 25. According to local reports in Nagaur, before the massive sandstorm towering clouds of dust.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:06 Published 5 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Minneapolis council puts plan to abolish police in motion MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis City Council votes Friday on a proposal to change the city charter to allow elimination of the city’s police department, a...

Seattle Times 9 hours ago





Tweets about this