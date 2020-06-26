Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson to Partner on New ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Film Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Margot Robbie and her “Birds of Prey” screenwriter Christina Hodson are once again teaming up, this time for a new, female-fronted “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie for Disney, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.



Hodson will write, while Robbie will star. The film is in early development and is separate from the previously announced reboot of the popular franchise, which has “Pirates” screenwriter Ted Elliott and Craig Mazin on board to develop.



Plot details for Hodson’s script are being kept under wraps, and it’s not supposed to be a spinoff of the Jack Sparrow series — instead, it will focus on new characters.



*Also Read:* Margot Robbie Joins Christian Bale in David O Russell's Next Film



“Pirates” producer Jerry Bruckheimer is attached to produce Hodson’s project — Bruckheimer will also produce Elliott’s.



The “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise grossed over $4.5 billion at the box office on its five films, which starred Johnny Depp in the lead role.



*Also Read:* 'Birds of Prey' Film Review: Margot Robbie Strikes a Mallet-Blow for Female Empowerment



Hodson most recently penned “Birds of Prey,” and her other credits include “Transformers” spinoff “Bumblebee.” She will next write “The Flash” and “Batgirl.” Hodson is represented by Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham.



Robbie most recently starred in “Birds of Prey,” “Bombshell” and “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.” She will next be seen in James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad.” She is represented by CAA, Management 360, AMM and Jeff Bernstein of Jackoway Austen.



The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Michael B Jordan Joins David O Russell Drama With Margot Robbie, Christian Bale



Can 'Birds of Prey' and Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn Slay at Box Office?



'Bombshell' Film Review: Margot Robbie and Charlize Theron Shine in Roger Ailes Downfall Saga Margot Robbie and her “Birds of Prey” screenwriter Christina Hodson are once again teaming up, this time for a new, female-fronted “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie for Disney, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.Hodson will write, while Robbie will star. The film is in early development and is separate from the previously announced reboot of the popular franchise, which has “Pirates” screenwriter Ted Elliott and Craig Mazin on board to develop.Plot details for Hodson’s script are being kept under wraps, and it’s not supposed to be a spinoff of the Jack Sparrow series — instead, it will focus on new characters.*Also Read:* Margot Robbie Joins Christian Bale in David O Russell's Next Film“Pirates” producer Jerry Bruckheimer is attached to produce Hodson’s project — Bruckheimer will also produce Elliott’s.The “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise grossed over $4.5 billion at the box office on its five films, which starred Johnny Depp in the lead role.*Also Read:* 'Birds of Prey' Film Review: Margot Robbie Strikes a Mallet-Blow for Female EmpowermentHodson most recently penned “Birds of Prey,” and her other credits include “Transformers” spinoff “Bumblebee.” She will next write “The Flash” and “Batgirl.” Hodson is represented by Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham.Robbie most recently starred in “Birds of Prey,” “Bombshell” and “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.” She will next be seen in James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad.” She is represented by CAA, Management 360, AMM and Jeff Bernstein of Jackoway Austen.The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.*Related stories from TheWrap:*Michael B Jordan Joins David O Russell Drama With Margot Robbie, Christian BaleCan 'Birds of Prey' and Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn Slay at Box Office?'Bombshell' Film Review: Margot Robbie and Charlize Theron Shine in Roger Ailes Downfall Saga 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this maría BLM ʬ⁸⁴ RT @DiscussingFilm: Margot Robbie is set to star in a new ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film from ‘Birds of Prey’ writer Christina Hodson. (So… 4 seconds ago Amr Muhammad RT @DEADLINE: ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ Movie Eyed With Margot Robbie & ‘Birds Of Prey’ Scribe Christina Hodson https://t.co/KkZbAHeaAJ ht… 7 seconds ago prim says kpop stans are the revolution RT @PopCrave: Margot Robbie will star in new female-fronted ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movie for Disney, @THR reports. The movie is not a… 10 seconds ago 𝓜edo RT @getFANDOM: Margot Robbie cast as lead in brand new 'Pirates of the Caribbean' film written by 'Birds of Prey' scribe Christina Hodson… 13 seconds ago JJ IV RT @CultureCrave: 🚨 Margot Robbie is set to star in a new 'Pirates of the Caribbean' movie from 'Birds of Prey' writer Christina Hodson… 26 seconds ago Britt Town RT @Fandango: Margot Robbie will star in a new, female-fronted Pirates of the Caribbean movie for Disney, to be written by Christina Hodson… 32 seconds ago Isabella Karina RT @DiscussingFilm: Margot Robbie’s ‘PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN’ film will not be a spin-off and will instead be a female-fronted wholly orig… 35 seconds ago