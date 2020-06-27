Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Washington, D.C. Statehood Bill Approved: A Win for Democrats, A Bad News for Republicans

HNGN Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
Washington, D.C. Statehood Bill Approved: A Win for Democrats, A Bad News for RepublicansThe bill converting Washington, D.C. into a state was recently passed after long years of battle. Once a state, D.C. will have a full political representation in Congress.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: The House Passes Washington, DC Statehood Bill

The House Passes Washington, DC Statehood Bill 00:30

 The House of Representatives has passed a Washington, DC statehood bill. The bill is unlikely to make it through the Senate as Republicans oppose adding more representatives, likely Democrats, to Congress.

Related videos from verified sources

Democrats Introduce Bill To Stop The Use Of 'Biometric Surveillance' [Video]

Democrats Introduce Bill To Stop The Use Of 'Biometric Surveillance'

Vice reported a bill introduced in Congress to indefinitely prohibit the federal government from using “biometric surveillance.” According to Business Insider, this includes technology such as..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published
New Bill Brings Changes To Pa. Colleges [Video]

New Bill Brings Changes To Pa. Colleges

A new bill passed in Harrisburg is bringing changes to the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:20Published
Rebound Idaho: Legislators dispute economic impacts Calif. state travel ban might have on Idaho, after AG called transgender law [Video]

Rebound Idaho: Legislators dispute economic impacts Calif. state travel ban might have on Idaho, after AG called transgender law

California's Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced on Monday that the state will restrict state-funded travel to Idaho because of two new laws. Lawmakers dispute the

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 02:53Published

Tweets about this