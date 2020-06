Related videos from verified sources Miami-Dade County shutting down beaches for Fourth of July weekend



Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced he will be shutting down all beaches in the county during the Fourth of July weekend. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 00:29 Published 11 hours ago Santa Cruz County Reopens Beaches As Coronavirus Cases Surge



Amid a spike in coronavirus cases, Santa Cruz County reopened its beaches to the public on Friday. Kiet Do reports. (6/26/20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:08 Published 17 hours ago Coronavirus Interview: Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez On Reopening Of Beaches



Mayor Gimenez discusses the guidelines that come with reopening the county's beaches. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 05:12 Published on May 27, 2020

Tweets about this