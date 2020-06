Todd With Trump RT @thedevman1: Latest Seattle CHOP shooting sees at least 2 injured, police say. But you said you were gonna “wind down” the #CHAZ, @Mayo… 34 seconds ago

🇺🇸⭐️weezie‼️⭐️🇺🇸⚖️🙌 Latest Seattle CHOP shooting sees at least 2 injured, police say https://t.co/mXBEJFI1gx 1 minute ago

Dieter Behl RT @mamacat2u: Latest Seattle CHOP shooting sees at least 2 injured, police say https://t.co/wIrPdyIsvk 1 minute ago

Carlos Danger Latest Seattle CHOP shooting sees at least 2 injured, police say https://t.co/xuSa4rEXhg #FoxNews 2 minutes ago

alexandria abby Latest Seattle CHOP shooting sees at least 2 injured, police say https://t.co/4XmgcOTgmn 2 minutes ago

Cathyac63 Latest Seattle CHOP shooting sees at least 2 injured, police say https://t.co/0vjisl72Nk 2 minutes ago

Shane RT @LangmanVince: The summer of love continues in CHOP 👇 Latest Seattle CHOP shooting sees at least 2 injured, police say https://t.co/yt… 2 minutes ago