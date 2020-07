Jonathan Irons Walks as a Freeman After More Than 20 Years in Jail Through Maya Moore's Help Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

After serving more than two decades in jails out of his supposed 50-year sentence, Jonathan Irons walked out a freeman on Wednesday. This is all thanks to the help and persistence of WNBA's Maya Moore who sat out an entire season to help Irons with his case.