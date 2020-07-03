Global  

Civil rights leader Andrew Young says George Floyd's death "touched the heart of the planet"

CBS News Friday, 3 July 2020
Civil rights icon Andrew Young marched with Martin Luther King Jr. and has been at the forefront of breaking barriers against Black Americans for a generation. In an interview with CBS News' Pamela Falk, Young said George Floyd's death and the subsequent protests against racism and police brutality "have touched the heart of the planet."
