Civil rights leader Andrew Young says George Floyd's death "touched the heart of the planet"
Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Civil rights icon Andrew Young marched with Martin Luther King Jr. and has been at the forefront of breaking barriers against Black Americans for a generation. In an interview with CBS News' Pamela Falk, Young said George Floyd's death and the subsequent protests against racism and police brutality "have touched the heart of the planet."
