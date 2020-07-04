The little-known story of the only woman who "signed" the Declaration of Independence Saturday, 4 July 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

The signers of the Declaration of Independence knew the risk they were taking by adding their names to the document -- considered treason against British rule. Yet one name may not be as well-known as the others, that of printer Mary Katherine Goddard. Dana Jacobson looks into Goddard's life and the little-known role she played in preserving the birth of the United States. 👓 View full article

