Independence Day 2020: Fourth of July festivities around the US

USATODAY.com Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Americans gathered to celebrate Independence Day on July 4.
 
News video: Why Do We Really Celebrate July 4th?

Why Do We Really Celebrate July 4th? 01:13

 We know July 4th is a star-spangled celebration of America, but how much do you know about Independence Day?

Independence Day (United States)

Florida boaters head out to celebrate 4th of July

 The of Fourth of July restrictions didn't stop boaters from heading out in Palm Beach County, Florida. (July 4)
 
Coronavirus clouds US 4 July Independence Day events

 Beaches are closed and fireworks cancelled as the US scales back 4 July amid surging Covid cases.
PM Modi greets President Trump on 244th Independence Day of US

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated President Donald Trump and the people of the United States on the country's 244th Independence Day, saying..
Coronavirus updates: Some beaches closed, fireworks canceled as states fear Fourth of July crowds

 Backyard gatherings have been of special concern to some health officials heading into the Fourth of July weekend.
Independence Day Forecast [Video]

Independence Day Forecast

Saturday morning forecast- 7/4/20

President Trump Kicks Off Fourth Of July Festivities [Video]

President Trump Kicks Off Fourth Of July Festivities

President Donald Trump kicked off the Independence Day weekend in South Dakota.

Trump rails against ''new left fascism' at rally [Video]

Trump rails against ''new left fascism' at rally

President Donald Trump on Friday railed against "angry mobs" that tried to tear down statues of Confederate leaders and other historical figures, warning thousands of supporters at Mount Rushmore that..

Record number of people buying fireworks this Fourth of July amid coronavirus restrictions

 Fourth of July festivities around the country have been pared down in many states due to the continuing threat of coronavirus, and officials from the National...
How to safely celebrate the 4th of July during a pandemic

 Here's how to celebrate the Fourth of July during the coronavirus pandemic including how to watch fireworks while social distancing.
Florida reports record coronavirus cases as US holiday weekend causes concern

 Florida has reported a record number of coronavirus cases in the latest sign that the virus is surging in many parts of the United States, casting a pall over...
