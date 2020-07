Frederick Douglass' 1852 speech on liberty Sunday, 5 July 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

Contributor Kelefa Sanneh of The New Yorker magazine explores abolitionist orator Frederick Douglass' 1852 speech, "What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July?" which is recited today on Independence Day as a powerful affirmation of the right of liberty for all people, and of the promise of America. 👓 View full article

