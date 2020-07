💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Kootenai County, Idaho County in Idaho, US You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Sheriff: 2 killed in plane collision over Lake Coeur d’Alene COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Two people died in a plane crash Sunday over Lake Coeur d’Alene Sunday, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office told the Spokane...

