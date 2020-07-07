|
Columbus statue removed from California Capitol
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Crews were removing a statue of Christopher Columbus and Queen Isabella from the California state Capitol on Tuesday. (July 7)
Isabella I of Castile 15th and 16th-century Castilian queen
California State Capitol State capitol building in Sacramento, California
Christopher Columbus Italian explorer, navigator, and colonizer
