FX and Hulu Partner on Series of ‘New York Times Presents’ Documentaries From ‘The Weekly’ Team

Tuesday, 7 July 2020

FX and Hulu are partnering to launch a new docuseries called “The New York Times Presents” from the team behind the newspaper’s “The Weekly” series.



Each of the 10 episodes will be its own individual documentary exploring breaking news, investigations, and character-driven stories featuring reporting from New York Times journalists. The first episode will follow the lives of doctors and nurses in New York City during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, and a later episode will cover the killing of Breonna Taylor by police in Louisville, Kentucky.



The series premieres this Friday, July 10 at 10 p.m. ET/PT simultaneously on FX and Hulu, with new episodes to follow monthly.



Here are the official descriptions for the first two episodes:







*“They Get Brave”* – July 10

As the coronavirus ravages more and more American cities, we look back to the place hit hardest: New York City. Doctors and nurses documented their lives, capturing awe‐inspiring resolve in the face of a breakdown in the health‐care system. Producers/Directors: Samantha Stark, Alexandra Garcia, John Pappas and Lora Moftah.



*“This Is Dominic Fike: The Next Big Thing?”* – August 7



The making of a pop star in 2020: A young musician is plucked from obscurity and given a $4 million record deal. Meet Dominic Fike as he prepares for his first international tour and makes his debut album. Producer/Director: Alexandra Garcia.







“The New York Times Presents” is produced by The New York Times and Left/Right, a Red Arrow Studios company. Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver, Mary Robertson, Jason Stallman, Sam Dolnick and Stephanie Preiss are executive producers. The series comes from the team behind the documentary series “The Weekly,” the Times’ first major foray into television, which is currently available on Hulu.



