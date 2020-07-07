Novavax gets $1.6 billion to develop 100 million vaccine doses to fight coronavirus Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The U.S. government will pay Novavax $1.6 billion to develop a coronavirus vaccine as part of its Operation Warp Speed program. The goal is to produce 100 million doses by early 2021, but the vaccine is still undergoing trials and there's no guarantee it will work. Dr. Jon LaPook has the details in our "Racing to a Cure" series.


