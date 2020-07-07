Global  
 

Novavax gets $1.6 billion to develop 100 million vaccine doses to fight coronavirus

CBS News Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
The U.S. government will pay Novavax $1.6 billion to develop a coronavirus vaccine as part of its Operation Warp Speed program. The goal is to produce 100 million doses by early 2021, but the vaccine is still undergoing trials and there's no guarantee it will work. Dr. Jon LaPook has the details in our "Racing to a Cure" series.
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: U.S. hands Novavax $1.6b to work on COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. hands Novavax $1.6b to work on COVID-19 vaccine 02:12

 The U.S. government awarded $1.6 billion to help Novavax quickly come up with a potential novel coronavirus vaccine, sending the stock surging more than 30 percent. Conway G. Gittens has more.

