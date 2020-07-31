Global  
 

Biggest coronavirus vaccine deal yet: $2.1 billion to Sanofi/GSK for up to 100 million doses

USATODAY.com Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
The United States will pay Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline up to $2.1 billion to test and produce 100 million doses of an experimental coronavirus vaccine.
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: 'US may supply Covid vaccine to other parts of the world': Donald Trump

'US may supply Covid vaccine to other parts of the world': Donald Trump 02:19

 US President Donald Trump has said that the US may possibly supply coronavirus vaccine to other parts of the world when it is ready. He said that his government has increased production of materials needed for the development of the vaccine and added that it would be completed very soon. He further...

Sanofi Sanofi French pharmaceutical company

U.S. to pay Sanofi, GSK $2.1 bln for vaccines [Video]

U.S. to pay Sanofi, GSK $2.1 bln for vaccines

Washington is to pay European drug giants Sanofi and GSK 2.1 billion dollars to cover vaccines for 50 million people. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:20Published
Covid update: Unlock 3 rules; Trump’s vaccine remark; UK books 60 million doses [Video]

Covid update: Unlock 3 rules; Trump’s vaccine remark; UK books 60 million doses

From India announcing new rules under Unlock 3 to Britain signing a deal for doses of potential Covid-19 vaccine, here are the top updates on coronavirus. Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday announced new rules under its “Unlock 3”. Night curfew has been curbed, yoga institutes and gymnasiums will be allowed to open from August 5. Unlock 3 to be implemented from August 1 till August 31. Educational institutions, cinema halls, swimming pools, theatres, bars to remain close till August 31. Independence Day functions to be allowed with social distancing. India crossed 15 lakh cases on Wednesday with nearly 49,000 cases. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump say America may provide coronavirus vaccine to other countries after it is approved. Trump said US has ramped up the production of vaccine and will rapidly produce 100 million doses after it is approved. The British government has signed a deal for 60 million doses of potential Covid-19 vaccine. The deal was signed with GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi Pasteur. Britain’s GSK and France’s Sanofi have the largest manufacturing capability in the world. Watch the full video for more details on the pandemic.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:26Published
Sanofi lifts earnings view, GSK holds forecast [Video]

Sanofi lifts earnings view, GSK holds forecast

Sanofi raised its 2020 earnings forecast Wednesday even as vaccine sales fell, while GlaxoSmithKline held firm to forecasts despite similar headwinds. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:17Published

GlaxoSmithKline GlaxoSmithKline British pharmaceutical company

Coronavirus Live News: World Updates

 Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline will use government funds in exchange for millions of doses of an experimental vaccine. Britain is halting reopenings and adding..
NYTimes.com

Coronavirus vaccine: UK signs new deal for 60 million doses of potential COVID-19 solution [Video]

Coronavirus vaccine: UK signs new deal for 60 million doses of potential COVID-19 solution

The world’s wealthiest countries are pre-ordering hundreds of millions of doses of potential vaccines – but there is no certainty any of them will effectively protect against COVID-19.View on..

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 02:45Published
Maryland Company Signs $174M Agreement To Expand Production Of Possible Coronavirus Vaccine [Video]

Maryland Company Signs $174M Agreement To Expand Production Of Possible Coronavirus Vaccine

A Maryland-based company has signed a $174 million agreement to expand production of a coronavirus vaccine candidate.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 01:29Published
Race for Coronavirus vaccine moves forward: Pfizer begins final stage of testing [Video]

Race for Coronavirus vaccine moves forward: Pfizer begins final stage of testing

Just a day after the Moderna biotech company started one of the largest trials to test the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday, the pharmaceutical company Pfizer has announced that it is joining the final..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:36Published

First coronavirus positive pet dog in US dies: report

 A German shepherd, 'Buddy', which was the first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus infection in a pet dog in the US has died here, according to a...
Mid-Day Also reported by •FOXNews.comMotley FoolHinduBBC News

Mark Zuckerberg said there's 'no end in sight' for when employees will be able to return to the office and called the government's response to the coronavirus 'disappointing' (FB)

Mark Zuckerberg said there's 'no end in sight' for when employees will be able to return to the office and called the government's response to the coronavirus 'disappointing' (FB) · Mark Zuckerberg said there's "no end in sight" for when Facebook employees will return to the office.  · On a call with analysts Thursday following...
Business Insider

US stocks edge higher as traders weigh tech earnings blowout against spiking virus cases

US stocks edge higher as traders weigh tech earnings blowout against spiking virus cases ** · *US stocks edged higher on Friday as blowout tech earnings outweighed climbing coronavirus cases. * · *Shares of Facebook, Apple,  and...
Business Insider


