|
|
|
Florida Father, Sons Who Sold Toxic Bleach As COVID-19 Cure Charged In Miami Federal
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
A Florida man and his three sons who marketed “Miracle Mineral Solution,” a toxic bleach, as a cure for COVID-19 have been brought up on federal charges in Miami.
|
|
|
|
Video credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
Florida Is Out Of Emergency COVID-19 Drug Remdesivir 00:26
As the number of coronavirus patients continues to rise in South Florida, the amount of Remdesivir, a drug which has been found to help COVID-19 patients, has run out at Miami's Jackson Health System.
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this
|