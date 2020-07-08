Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Florida Father, Sons Who Sold Toxic Bleach As COVID-19 Cure Charged In Miami Federal

cbs4.com Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
A Florida man and his three sons who marketed “Miracle Mineral Solution,” a toxic bleach, as a cure for COVID-19 have been brought up on federal charges in Miami.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Florida Is Out Of Emergency COVID-19 Drug Remdesivir

Florida Is Out Of Emergency COVID-19 Drug Remdesivir 00:26

 As the number of coronavirus patients continues to rise in South Florida, the amount of Remdesivir, a drug which has been found to help COVID-19 patients, has run out at Miami's Jackson Health System.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Some FL restaurants forced to close indoor dining again [Video]

Some FL restaurants forced to close indoor dining again

When it comes to rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic, some Florida counties have been forced to take steps backwards. The number of coronavirus cases have surged in Florida. Starting Wednesday,..

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:07Published
Facing South Florida: Mayors Discuss Coronavirus Concerns [Video]

Facing South Florida: Mayors Discuss Coronavirus Concerns

Eliott Rodriguez and his guests take a hard look at the spike in COVID-19 cases in South Florida, and what needs to be done to slow the spread.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 12:06Published
Miami-Dade Mayor Says ‘No More Warnings’ For Businesses Who Break Social Distancing Rules [Video]

Miami-Dade Mayor Says ‘No More Warnings’ For Businesses Who Break Social Distancing Rules

CBS4's Ty Russell shares Mayor Carlos Gimenez's message aimed at rule breakers.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:46Published

Tweets about this