New Transcripts Detail Last Moments for George Floyd

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
“They’ll kill me. They’ll kill me,” Mr. Floyd said, according to a body camera transcript in court filings by Thomas Lane, a former officer who wants the charges against him dismissed.
