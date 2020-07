You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Carlo: 100% we're going to improve squad



Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti says they will make signings in this summer's transfer window as he targets European football for next season. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:02 Published 5 hours ago Jose: We want Europa League qualification



Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho wants his side to fight for a Europa League place as he targets European football next season. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:00 Published 7 hours ago Mee and Cork set to miss rest of Burnley's season



Burnley boss Sean Dyche reveals captain Ben Mee and Jack Cork are likely to miss the rest of the Premier League season. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:33 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this