Transcripts of police bodycam video released in George Floyd's arrest

CBS News Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
George Floyd told officers more than 20 times that he couldn't breathe the night he died, according to transcripts of police bodycam video worn by former Officer Thomas Lane, as he held Floyd's legs while fellow Officer Derek Chauvin held a knee to Floyd's neck.
 The former U.S. police officer charged in the death of George Floyd told him to stop shouting and save his breath as he knelt on his neck as Floyd gasped for air, according to a newly released transcript of police body camera footage. Lauren Anthony reports.

