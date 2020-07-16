New Bodycam Footage Of George Floyd's Arrest Submitted In Court Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Watch VideoWe're now learning more about the moments before George Floyd's death as body camera footage from two officers at the scene becomes public.



That video is being handled differently than most body camera footage: The public can only view it by appointment. Minnesota Judge Peter Cahill won't allow the video to be... Watch VideoWe're now learning more about the moments before George Floyd's death as body camera footage from two officers at the scene becomes public.That video is being handled differently than most body camera footage: The public can only view it by appointment. Minnesota Judge Peter Cahill won't allow the video to be 👓 View full article

