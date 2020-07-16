Global  
 

New Bodycam Footage Of George Floyd's Arrest Submitted In Court

Newsy Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
New Bodycam Footage Of George Floyd's Arrest Submitted In CourtWatch VideoWe're now learning more about the moments before George Floyd's death as body camera footage from two officers at the scene becomes public.

That video is being handled differently than most body camera footage: The public can only view it by appointment. Minnesota Judge Peter Cahill won't allow the video to be...
Family of George Floyd Files Civil Suit [Video]

Family of George Floyd Files Civil Suit

Attorneys for the family of George Floyd filed a federal civil lawsuit on Wednesday. The suit is against the city of Minneapolis and the police officers involved in the death of George Floyd. Floyd..

Floyd's family sues Minneapolis over his death [Video]

Floyd's family sues Minneapolis over his death

A trustee for the family of George Floyd, who died on May 25 after a Minneapolis policeman knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, sued the city of Minneapolis and four of its police officers in..

Police Response to Minneapolis Riots [Video]

Police Response to Minneapolis Riots

Occurred on May 29, 2020 / Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA Info from Licensor: "I documented the Minneapolis riots as close and as safely as I possibly could. This footage is first hand experience. What I..

Minneapolis police body-cam footage of George Floyd's arrest released

 Body-camera footage from two Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd's deadly arrest were made public Wednesday, documenting the critical moments...
George Floyd's family is suing the city of Minneapolis over his death in custody

 The move came as a Minnesota court allowed journalists and members of the public, by appointment only, to view body-camera footage from Mr Floyd's arrest.
