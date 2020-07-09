Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Supreme Court Favors Trump’s Call for Expansion of Employer Exemption on Obamacare Contraceptive Mandate

HNGN Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Supreme Court Favors Trump’s Call for Expansion of Employer Exemption on Obamacare Contraceptive MandateJustice Clarence Thomas who wrote for the majority during the vote said that the actions done by the federal agencies and the Trump administration in asking for an expansion of the exemptions were lawful. Trump has previously stated that he would act to protect religious liberty in the country.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: U.S. high court grants exemptions to contraception coverage

U.S. high court grants exemptions to contraception coverage 01:18

 Employers may be allowed to opt out of covering workers' contraception coverage, after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the Trump Administration had authority to grant broad exemptions. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

SCOTUS Guts Obamacare Contraception Mandate [Video]

SCOTUS Guts Obamacare Contraception Mandate

The Supreme Court sided with employers who refuse to provide no-cost birth control to women as part of their health insurance. Business Insider said this is a historic victory for the Trump..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:26Published
Lone Ranger? What Trump's Position On Masks Is Costing Him Politically [Video]

Lone Ranger? What Trump's Position On Masks Is Costing Him Politically

As the US becomes more and more wracked with novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases, governors have begun to push for a federal mandate on wearing masks. White House officials are discussing actively..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published
Trump Admin Asks Supreme Court to Strike Down Obamacare [Video]

Trump Admin Asks Supreme Court to Strike Down Obamacare

If successful, the dismantling of the Affordable Care Act would leave 23 million Americans without healthcare.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published

Tweets about this

Cliotise

Elaine Cliotis @donnabrazile in the name of all names Christ Jesus met the supreme Court rule and President Donald J Trump's favor… https://t.co/Ju12miU12o 14 minutes ago

HNGNcom

HNGN Supreme Court Favors Trump’s Call for Expansion of Employer Exemption on Obamacare Contraceptive Mandate… https://t.co/bkNddzZP7Z 1 hour ago

ThomasEsker

Tom Esker Even if SCOTUS rules that Donald’s tax returns are to be made public, which favors Congress, their decision doesn’t… https://t.co/HGeLGnXCAo 6 hours ago

toxchick42

Toxchick @jankybrain This. 👇 https://t.co/gxSUqQaVch 13 hours ago

usatodayDC

USA TODAY Politics The Trump administration has sought to exempt employers with religious or moral objections from the program establi… https://t.co/2O795HF3Nv 22 hours ago

usatodayDC

USA TODAY Politics The Trump administration has sought to exempt employers with religious or moral objections from the program establi… https://t.co/nO9oc3LfM5 1 day ago

Linzack

Linzack Trump's plan to undermine the Electoral College with bribes and favors was just shot down by the Supreme Court, 10-… https://t.co/3nmoqHNHY4 3 days ago

HOTHUMMUS

GWIII Didn't the Supreme court say a wife beater/rapist could NOT own a gun? .@realDonaldTrump is both a wife beater and… https://t.co/9gBbjA1bku 3 days ago