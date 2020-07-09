|
Supreme Court Favors Trump’s Call for Expansion of Employer Exemption on Obamacare Contraceptive Mandate
Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Justice Clarence Thomas who wrote for the majority during the vote said that the actions done by the federal agencies and the Trump administration in asking for an expansion of the exemptions were lawful. Trump has previously stated that he would act to protect religious liberty in the country.
