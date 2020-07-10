|
Tropical Storm Fay forms off North Carolina coast, likely to make landfall Friday
Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
The sixth named tropical storm in the already busy hurricane season will bring heavy rain and flooding to the mid-Atlantic coast and the Northeast.
Mid-Atlantic (United States) Region of the United States
