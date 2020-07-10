Global  

Tropical Storm Fay forms off North Carolina coast, likely to make landfall Friday

USATODAY.com Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
The sixth named tropical storm in the already busy hurricane season will bring heavy rain and flooding to the mid-Atlantic coast and the Northeast.
 
Video credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
Tropical Storm Fay Forms Off North Carolina's Coast

Tropical Storm Fay Forms Off North Carolina’s Coast 01:03

 Tropical Storm Fay formed off the coast of North Carolina on Thursday. It is the sixth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.

