Goya Foods CEO "not apologizing" for praising Trump

Calls for Goya Foods Boycott Surface After CEO Praises Trump On Thursday, Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue heaped praise on President Donald Trump at a White House event. According to Unanue, the United States is “truly blessed” to have Trump leading the nation. Robert Unanue, via HuffPost His...
Some people are calling for a boycott of Goya Foods, a staple in many Latino households. This comes after the CEO of the company praised President Trump Thursday. Today, the hashtag "Goyaway" started..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:47Published
Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue recently praised President Donald Trump in a visit to the White House. The move angered shoppers. Prominent Hispanic American leaders called for a boycott of Goya products...
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:31Published