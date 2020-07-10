Global  
 

Goya Foods CEO "not apologizing" for praising Trump

CBS News Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Family company's top exec, Robert Unanue, calls an anti-Trump Goya boycott an attempt at "suppression of speech."
News video: Calls for Goya Foods Boycott Surface After CEO Praises Trump

 Calls for Goya Foods Boycott Surface After CEO Praises Trump On Thursday, Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue heaped praise on President Donald Trump at a White House event. According to Unanue, the United States is “truly blessed” to have Trump leading the nation. Robert Unanue, via HuffPost His...

Goya Foods Boycott Takes Off [Video]

Goya Foods Boycott Takes Off

The hashtag #Goyaway is trending on social media one day after Robert Unanue, CEO of Goya Foods, appeared in the White House Rose Garden and praised President Donald Trump.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:44Published
Goya Foods facing boycott after CEO praises Trump [Video]

Goya Foods facing boycott after CEO praises Trump

Some people are calling for a boycott of Goya Foods, a staple in many Latino households. This comes after the CEO of the company praised President Trump Thursday. Today, the hashtag "Goyaway" started..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:47Published
Goya CEO's Praise Of Trump Sparks Boycott [Video]

Goya CEO's Praise Of Trump Sparks Boycott

Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue recently praised President Donald Trump in a visit to the White House. The move angered shoppers. Prominent Hispanic American leaders called for a boycott of Goya products...

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:31Published

Goya Foods CEO Not Sorry After Boycott Called Over Trump Praise

 Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue Friday defended telling President Donald Trump that the country is "truly blessed" under his leadership, as calls grew in the Latino...
Newsmax

#Goyaway: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Julián Castro lead calls to boycott Goya Foods after CEO's praise for Donald Trump

 Twitter users are calling to boycott Goya Foods after its CEO praised President Donald Trump.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •NPRcbs4.comJust Jared

Goya Foods CEO's Praise Of Trump Causes Backlash Among Latino Communities

 There are growing calls among Latino communities to boycott Goya Foods — one of the most ubiquitous brands in Latino kitchens — after the company's CEO...
NPR


