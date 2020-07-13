Global  
 

News Brief: COVID-19 Cases Surge, CDC's Black Employees, Breonna Taylor Case

NPR Monday, 13 July 2020
Florida breaks record for new COVID-19 cases. Why is COVID-19 hitting people of color harder in the U.S.? Four months ago, Louisville police shot and killed Breonna Taylor in her apartment.
 New Audio Provides Conflicting Accounts of Breonna Taylor's Killing The audio includes interviews with Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, and Sergeant John Mattingly, who was injured on the night of her killing. In his interview, Walker recounts multiple knocks and no response upon him and Taylor...

