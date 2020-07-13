News Brief: COVID-19 Cases Surge, CDC's Black Employees, Breonna Taylor Case

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Herefordshire farm in lockdown after 73 Covid-19 cases



Around 200 workers at a farm in Herefordshire have been quarantined following an outbreak of Covid-19.Some 73 positive cases of the virus have been confirmed among workers at vegetable producer AS.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:15 Published 25 minutes ago Here's what we know about Idaho's 10,505 confirmed coronavirus cases



State officials say Idaho now surpassed 10,000 confirmed and probably cases, for a total of 10,505. This after a new single-day record July 11 of 577 confirmed and probable cases following two weeks of.. Credit: Idaho On Your Side Duration: 00:38 Published 5 hours ago Florida reaches more than 250,000 Coronavirus cases



One epidemiologist discusses his predictions for the State of Florida, as the Department of Health reports over 250,000 total cases. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 02:25 Published 7 hours ago

Tweets about this