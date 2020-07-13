News Brief: COVID-19 Cases Surge, CDC's Black Employees, Breonna Taylor Case
Monday, 13 July 2020 () Florida breaks record for new COVID-19 cases. Why is COVID-19 hitting people of color harder in the U.S.? Four months ago, Louisville police shot and killed Breonna Taylor in her apartment.
New Audio Provides Conflicting Accounts of Breonna Taylor's Killing The audio includes interviews with Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, and Sergeant John Mattingly, who was injured on the night of her killing. In his interview, Walker recounts multiple knocks and no response upon him and Taylor...
State officials say Idaho now surpassed 10,000 confirmed and probably cases, for a total of 10,505. This after a new single-day record July 11 of 577 confirmed and probable cases following two weeks of..
