About 30 recent COVID-19 cases tied to holiday gatherings in Cowlitz County

Ashley Bauman RT @JaneCastor: I'll be joining @CNNnewsroom at 10:03AM to talk about the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Florida and what we, here in th… 16 seconds ago Terri Reid 4️⃣8️⃣🦛 RT @WAVY_News: Gov. Northam is holding his first coronavirus press conference since June 25 today at 2 p.m. to talk about Virginia's recent… 5 minutes ago Jane Castor I'll be joining @CNNnewsroom at 10:03AM to talk about the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Florida and what we, he… https://t.co/L3ffZsQlG2 12 minutes ago Bhargav Patel As #Coronavirus cases begin to spike again, fear is bound to increase. @GallupNews recent #survey notes that Democr… https://t.co/yZFssciq5A 25 minutes ago 12 News The Navajo Department of Health reported 56 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and no recent deaths. https://t.co/kAG01lmUWQ 32 minutes ago osiris322 RT @elizondogabriel: Maxwell's lawyers will also argue COVID is another reason she should be released on bail. (The jail she is in now in B… 34 minutes ago Gabriel Elizondo Maxwell's lawyers will also argue COVID is another reason she should be released on bail. (The jail she is in now i… https://t.co/GdjYpLvpx4 36 minutes ago Erika Hlavacek RT @lcrf_org: This week's statement answers key questions about the current need for public health measures, testing in light of the recent… 37 minutes ago