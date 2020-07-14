Global  
 

About 30 recent COVID-19 cases tied to holiday gatherings in Cowlitz County

Seattle Times Tuesday, 14 July 2020
About 30 COVID-19 cases recently reported in Cowlitz County are connected to two separate Independence Day gatherings, and more cases related to those gatherings likely will emerge in the next few days, the county’s top health official reported Monday. Dr. Steve Krager, county deputy health officer, said 20 reported cases are associated with a July […]
 Kansas recorded more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day Monday, doing so for the first time since the pandemic began earlier this year. The increasing numbers have health officials alarmed.

