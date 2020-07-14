About 30 recent COVID-19 cases tied to holiday gatherings in Cowlitz County
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 () About 30 COVID-19 cases recently reported in Cowlitz County are connected to two separate Independence Day gatherings, and more cases related to those gatherings likely will emerge in the next few days, the county’s top health official reported Monday. Dr. Steve Krager, county deputy health officer, said 20 reported cases are associated with a July […]
