|
Texas winner Hegar 'used to being underestimated'
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate MJ Hegar's primary election win is a victory for national groups who think the centrist gives Democrats the best shot at an upset in America's biggest red state. (July 15)
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
MJ Hegar American politician, author
Democrat MJ Hegar wins Senate nomination in TexasAir Force veteran MJ Hegar has won the Democratic nomination in Texas for U.S. Senate. She will be an underdog against Republican incumbent John Cornyn but..
USATODAY.com
Tuberville tops Sessions, Hegar leads in race to face Cornyn and other takeaways from Tuesday's electionsTommy Tuberville bested Jeff Sessions in the Alabama Senate Republican Primary runoff. In Texas, M.J. Hegar leads in the race to take on GOP Sen. John..
USATODAY.com
Texas State in the southern United States
Spring's coronavirus surge was bad. But 32 states are doing much worse now.Florida, Texas, Arizona and California aren't the only states seeing a spike in coronavirus cases.
USATODAY.com
Ex-White House physician Ronny Jackson says masks are 'personal choice' after winning Texas primary"I don't wear a mask all that often, to be honest with you," said Ronny Jackson, who won his runoff in Texas on Tuesday for an open U.S. House seat.
USATODAY.com
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Justice Ginsburg released from hospital after treatment for possible infectionGinsburg's health has been a cause for worry among Democrats and liberals for years. She has had several medical issues during the Trump presidency.
USATODAY.com
'Wake up call': Prominent group warns Biden campaign that it's falling short on outreach to women of colorWomen of color worry that presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden isn't paying enough attention to their concerns, risking loss in Nov. 3 as in 2016
USATODAY.com
Maine Dem. Gideon wins primary, will face CollinsMaine House Speaker Sara Gideon has beaten two Democrats for the right to challenge U.S. Sen. Susan Collins this fall. (July 15)
USATODAY.com
United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress
McConnell says he has 'total' confidence in Fauci
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:46Published
Trump vs Biden 2020 Election: Live UpdatesWith Tommy Tuberville defeating Jeff Sessions to be the party’s Senate nominee in Alabama, Republicans are now focusing on two closely watched races next door.
NYTimes.com
Even Senate races have caught COVID-19, boosting Democrats' chances of winning control of the chamberThe GOP fears it will lose the Senate in the wake of a pandemic that has eroded Trump's standing and reshaped races and voter views on key issues.
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this