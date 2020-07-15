Global  
 

Texas winner Hegar 'used to being underestimated'

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate MJ Hegar's primary election win is a victory for national groups who think the centrist gives Democrats the best shot at an upset in America's biggest red state. (July 15)
 
Democrat MJ Hegar wins Senate nomination in Texas

 Air Force veteran MJ Hegar has won the Democratic nomination in Texas for U.S. Senate. She will be an underdog against Republican incumbent John Cornyn but..
USATODAY.com

Tuberville tops Sessions, Hegar leads in race to face Cornyn and other takeaways from Tuesday's elections

 Tommy Tuberville bested Jeff Sessions in the Alabama Senate Republican Primary runoff. In Texas, M.J. Hegar leads in the race to take on GOP Sen. John..
USATODAY.com

Spring's coronavirus surge was bad. But 32 states are doing much worse now.

 Florida, Texas, Arizona and California aren't the only states seeing a spike in coronavirus cases.
USATODAY.com

Ex-White House physician Ronny Jackson says masks are 'personal choice' after winning Texas primary

 "I don't wear a mask all that often, to be honest with you," said Ronny Jackson, who won his runoff in Texas on Tuesday for an open U.S. House seat.
USATODAY.com

Justice Ginsburg released from hospital after treatment for possible infection

 Ginsburg's health has been a cause for worry among Democrats and liberals for years. She has had several medical issues during the Trump presidency.
USATODAY.com

'Wake up call': Prominent group warns Biden campaign that it's falling short on outreach to women of color

 Women of color worry that presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden isn't paying enough attention to their concerns, risking loss in Nov. 3 as in 2016
USATODAY.com

Maine Dem. Gideon wins primary, will face Collins

 Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon has beaten two Democrats for the right to challenge U.S. Sen. Susan Collins this fall. (July 15)
 
USATODAY.com

McConnell says he has 'total' confidence in Fauci

McConnell says he has 'total' confidence in Fauci

When asked about his level of confidence in top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday said he had 'total' confidence in Fauci.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:46Published

Trump vs Biden 2020 Election: Live Updates

 With Tommy Tuberville defeating Jeff Sessions to be the party's Senate nominee in Alabama, Republicans are now focusing on two closely watched races next door.
NYTimes.com

Even Senate races have caught COVID-19, boosting Democrats' chances of winning control of the chamber

 The GOP fears it will lose the Senate in the wake of a pandemic that has eroded Trump's standing and reshaped races and voter views on key issues.
USATODAY.com

MJ Hegar Leads Royce West In Texas US Senate Democratic Primary Runoff Election

MJ Hegar Leads Royce West In Texas US Senate Democratic Primary Runoff Election

The winner of this runoff election takes on incumbent Republican Senator John Cornyn.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:01Published
MJ Hegar Interview With Jack Fink

MJ Hegar Interview With Jack Fink

MJ Hegar is facing off against Texas state Sen. Royce West in the Democratic primary runoff for U.S. Senate.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 11:15Published
MJ Hegar, Royce West Face Off In Democratic Primary Runoff For US Senate

MJ Hegar, Royce West Face Off In Democratic Primary Runoff For US Senate

Democrats MJ Hegar and Royce West are facing off in a primary runoff for U.S. Senate.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:19Published

Trump tax returns: Supreme Court rules president does not have to reveal financial documents to House

Trump tax returns: Supreme Court rules president does not have to reveal financial documents to House The Supreme Court on Thursday blocked Congress from obtaining Donald Trump's tax and financial records from his accounting firm and major lenders, meaning voters...
WorldNews


