Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Largest US sports crowd since pandemic sees NASCAR

USATODAY.com Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
It appeared at least 20,000 spectators were socially distanced throughout the grandstands at Wednesday night's NASCAR race in Bristol, Tennessee, making it the largest sporting event in the United States since winter. (July 16)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

NASCAR NASCAR American automobile racing sanctioning company

AP Top Stories July 16 A

 Here's the latest for Thursday July 16th: Twitter responds to hack; 36,000 new COVID-19 cases in four hard-hit states; Thousands attend NASCAR race in Tennessee;..
USATODAY.com

NASCAR takes small leap into unknown as fans attend All-Star Race at Bristol track

 Bristol's crowd perhaps marked the largest at a sports event in the U.S. since the coronavirus stopped virtually all league play in March.
USATODAY.com
President Trump Calls Bubba Wallace Noose Controversy a 'Hoax' [Video]

President Trump Calls Bubba Wallace Noose Controversy a 'Hoax'

In a tweet, Trump wrote that NASCAR's only Black full-time driver should apologise to other racers and officials.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:36Published

Tennessee Tennessee State in the central southeastern United States

Back-to-school tax holidays: Tax-free shopping comes to 16 states this summer. Here's who is giving a tax break.

 Sales tax holidays will still happen this summer in 16 states including Florida, Maryland, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus updates: California updates testing guidelines; Tennessee governor won't consider closing state; vaccine candidate shows promise

 California updated its testing guidelines. Best Buy and some Starbucks will require face masks. France plans to reopen school. Here's the latest news.
USATODAY.com

This Tennessee doctor caught coronavirus at a meeting about coronavirus. He nearly died.

 Dr. Daniel Lewis, the chief medical officer of a hospital in East Tennessee, nearly died after catching coronavirus. His recovery took months.
USATODAY.com

Bristol, Tennessee Bristol, Tennessee City in Tennessee, United States

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Fans Allowed At O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 NASCAR Race At Texas Motor Speedway In July [Video]

Fans Allowed At O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 NASCAR Race At Texas Motor Speedway In July

Fans will be allowed to attend the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 NASCAR Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway in July, the raceway announced Friday. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:26Published
NASCAR’s Televised Return Draws 6 Million Viewers [Video]

NASCAR’s Televised Return Draws 6 Million Viewers

NASCAR’s Televised Return Draws 6 Million Viewers On May 17, NASCAR returned to television after a 10-week hiatus. The Real Heroes 400 was held at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. No fans..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:16Published

Related news from verified sources

USDA Approves Hemp Production Plans For Minnesota, Tennessee And Puerto Rico

 The U.S. Department of Agriculture or USDA said it has approved hemp production plans for Minnesota, Tennessee and Puerto Rico under the U.S. Domestic Hemp...
RTTNews Also reported by •9to5Mac

Federal judge places hold on Tennessee heartbeat-based abortion ban

 CNA Staff, Jul 15, 2020 / 04:00 am (CNA).- Citing the need to protect the unborn, the Tennessee governor has signed strong heartbeat-based abortion restrictions...
CNA Also reported by •NYTimes.com

NASCAR allows fans in, draws biggest sports crowd since shutdowns

 It's estimated that at least 20,000 fans attended NASCAR'S All-Star race at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee. They needed masks to get in but were allowed to...
CBS News


Tweets about this

Randette_Brown

Randette Brown This Tennessee doctor caught coronavirus at a meeting about coronavirus. He nearly died. https://t.co/oo5ItddJJT via @YahooNews 1 hour ago

The_News_DIVA

📰The_News_DIVA📰 This Tennessee doctor caught coronavirus at a meeting about coronavirus. He nearly died. https://t.co/ZvC74Zx9OF 2 hours ago

GraceVa17793030

Grace Vaughn This Tennessee doctor caught coronavirus at a meeting about coronavirus. He nearly died. https://t.co/d2XN3bmzBb via @YahooNews 7 hours ago

susiedox

Susie Oxenham RT @MavrocksGirl: This Tennessee doctor caught coronavirus at a meeting about coronavirus. He nearly died. https://t.co/7a0jhk36ND via @usa… 9 hours ago

TusculumMLAX

Tusculum Lacrosse RT @TUcoachO: https://t.co/Y8HESQHs3y This is my personal Doctor & the team Physician at Tusculum. He has a unique thought process about Co… 10 hours ago

COVID19LiveNow

COVID-19 Global Cases This Tennessee doctor caught coronavirus at a meeting about coronavirus. He nearly died. https://t.co/lCkiiZQtwg https://t.co/asxv6cqVDe 13 hours ago

MavrocksGirl

Gigi & James Garner This Tennessee doctor caught coronavirus at a meeting about coronavirus. He nearly died. https://t.co/7a0jhk36ND via @usatoday 16 hours ago

corduroyinnavy

N RT @BethDaydream: This Tennessee doctor caught coronavirus at a meeting about coronavirus. He nearly died. https://t.co/FfuWn41VTu via @usa… 17 hours ago