Largest US sports crowd since pandemic sees NASCAR
Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
It appeared at least 20,000 spectators were socially distanced throughout the grandstands at Wednesday night's NASCAR race in Bristol, Tennessee, making it the largest sporting event in the United States since winter. (July 16)
AP Top Stories July 16 AHere's the latest for Thursday July 16th: Twitter responds to hack; 36,000 new COVID-19 cases in four hard-hit states; Thousands attend NASCAR race in Tennessee;..
NASCAR takes small leap into unknown as fans attend All-Star Race at Bristol trackBristol's crowd perhaps marked the largest at a sports event in the U.S. since the coronavirus stopped virtually all league play in March.
President Trump Calls Bubba Wallace Noose Controversy a 'Hoax'
Back-to-school tax holidays: Tax-free shopping comes to 16 states this summer. Here's who is giving a tax break.Sales tax holidays will still happen this summer in 16 states including Florida, Maryland, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.
Coronavirus updates: California updates testing guidelines; Tennessee governor won't consider closing state; vaccine candidate shows promiseCalifornia updated its testing guidelines. Best Buy and some Starbucks will require face masks. France plans to reopen school. Here's the latest news.
This Tennessee doctor caught coronavirus at a meeting about coronavirus. He nearly died.Dr. Daniel Lewis, the chief medical officer of a hospital in East Tennessee, nearly died after catching coronavirus. His recovery took months.
