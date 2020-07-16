Glendale Has Most COVID-19 Deaths, East LA the Most Cases, City Controller’s Tracker Finds Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Across Los Angeles County, Glendale has the most COVID-19 deaths while East Los Angeles has the most cases, according to an updated COVID-19 tracker released by LA City Controller Ron Galperin.



The data, collected from the county’s Department of Public Health and updated daily, show that Glendale had 120 COVID-19 deaths and unincorporated East LA has 3,388 confirmed cases. The Westlake neighborhood has the second-most COVID-19 deaths at 112 and the city of South Gate has the second-most cases at 2,476, while Pico-Union has the third-most deaths at 71 and Boyle Heights has the third-most cases 2,402.



“This is a critical moment for Los Angeles as cases and hospitalizations are rising dangerously countywide,” Galperin said. “It’s clear that people of color who live in economically disadvantaged communities are disproportionately affected, showing the absolute imperative for a more equitable distribution of resources to those areas now and in the future.”



On Monday, Los Angeles was one of 30 counties on the governor’s watch list that was required to shut down indoor services for gyms, places of worship, noncritical-sector offices, malls, hair salons, nail salons, tattoo parlors and other businesses offering personal care services. Statewide, movie theaters, indoor dining and bars have also been shut down due to the increasing spread of the virus in California.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Trump's Former Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney Warns Republicans: 'We Still Have a Testing Problem' With COVID-19



COVID-19 Hospitalizations in California Grew by 56% in Past 2 Weeks



Newsom Orders Movie Theaters, Bars, Indoor Restaurants Closed Statewide Across Los Angeles County, Glendale has the most COVID-19 deaths while East Los Angeles has the most cases, according to an updated COVID-19 tracker released by LA City Controller Ron Galperin.The data, collected from the county’s Department of Public Health and updated daily, show that Glendale had 120 COVID-19 deaths and unincorporated East LA has 3,388 confirmed cases. The Westlake neighborhood has the second-most COVID-19 deaths at 112 and the city of South Gate has the second-most cases at 2,476, while Pico-Union has the third-most deaths at 71 and Boyle Heights has the third-most cases 2,402.“This is a critical moment for Los Angeles as cases and hospitalizations are rising dangerously countywide,” Galperin said. “It’s clear that people of color who live in economically disadvantaged communities are disproportionately affected, showing the absolute imperative for a more equitable distribution of resources to those areas now and in the future.”On Monday, Los Angeles was one of 30 counties on the governor’s watch list that was required to shut down indoor services for gyms, places of worship, noncritical-sector offices, malls, hair salons, nail salons, tattoo parlors and other businesses offering personal care services. Statewide, movie theaters, indoor dining and bars have also been shut down due to the increasing spread of the virus in California.*Related stories from TheWrap:*Trump's Former Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney Warns Republicans: 'We Still Have a Testing Problem' With COVID-19COVID-19 Hospitalizations in California Grew by 56% in Past 2 WeeksNewsom Orders Movie Theaters, Bars, Indoor Restaurants Closed Statewide 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 4 days ago NYC Reports Zero Coronavirus-Related Deaths for the First Time Since March 01:28 NYC Reports Zero Coronavirus-Related Deaths for the First Time Since March The city's Department of Health and Mental Hygiene delivered the news on July 12. It is the first time in four months that N.Y.C. has not confirmed a person's death from COVID-19. City Hall spokeswoman Avery Cohen, via... You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Actual case load of COVID-19 in India stands at 3,42,756: Health Ministry



According to the Health Ministry, the actual case load of COVID-19 cases in the country is only 3,42,756, as on July 17. More than 6.35 lakhs of the total cases have recovered taking recovery rate to.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:02 Published 3 hours ago Covid update: Bill Gates on Indian pharma; Oxford vaccine hope; curbs tightened



From philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates hailing India's pharmaceutical industry, to Oxford university researchers giving promising news from their vaccine trial - here are the top news.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:09 Published 4 hours ago 1,733 COVID-19 cases reported in last 24 hours: UP govt



Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary of Health, Amit Mohan Prasad on July 17 briefed the COVID-19 situation in the state. He said, in last 24 hours, 1,733 new COVID-19 cases have been reported, which.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:18 Published 7 hours ago

Tweets about this