Phyllis Somerville, ‘The Big C’ and Broadway’s ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ Actress, Dies at 76 Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Phyllis Somerville, an actress of film, television and Broadway, has died. She was 76.



Somerville died July 16 of natural causes at her home in New York City, her manager Paul Hilepo told The Hollywood Reporter. Hilepo did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment Friday.



Somerville’s television roles have included “The Big C,” “Outsiders,” and most recently “Mare of Easttown,” which is set to debut in 2021.



*Also Read:* Joanna Cole, Author of 'Magic School Bus' Books, Dies at 75



Her film roles have included “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” Little Children,” and “Surviving Family.”



Her most recent theater role was as Mrs. DuBose in Aaron Sorkin’s Broadway production of “To Kill a Mockingbird” in 2018.



“She was the consummate professional who lived her dream of being a working actress her entire life in NYC which spanned over 45 years,” Hilepo, who worked with Somerville for over 28 years, told THR. “I will miss her greatly. Her friends and colleagues will miss her greatly as well.”



Somerville was born in Iowa City, Iowa in 1943. Her first acting role was in a 1952 episode of “Guiding Light.” She later went on to appear in “Sex and the City,” “The Sopranos,” “House of Cards,” “Law & Order,” and “NYPD Blue,” among others.



