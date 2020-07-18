|
US carries out third federal execution this week
Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
The U.S. government on Friday put to death an Iowa chemistry student-turned-meth kingpin convicted of killing five people, capping a week in which the Trump administration restored federal executions after a 17-year hiatus. (July 17)
