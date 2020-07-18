Global  
 

US carries out third federal execution this week

USATODAY.com Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
The U.S. government on Friday put to death an Iowa chemistry student-turned-meth kingpin convicted of killing five people, capping a week in which the Trump administration restored federal executions after a 17-year hiatus. (July 17)
 
Honken recites poem ahead of his execution at Terre Haute's federal facility

 The third federal execution of the week has happened in Terre Haute. Dustin Honken died by lethal injection at 4:36 p.m. on Friday.

Protesters gather for third execution of the week

A look at Dustin Honken's crimes, hours before his execution

This week all eyes are on Terre Haute, Indiana as federal executions resume for the first time in 17 years. Both Daniel Lewis Lee and Wesley Purkey were executed this week. Friday, formerly known as..

US executes 2nd man in a week; lawyers said he had dementia

The United States on Thursday carried out its second federal execution this week, killing by lethal injection a Kansas man whose lawyers contended he had dementia and was unfit to be executed.

