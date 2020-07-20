Global Warming Is Driving Polar Bears Toward Extinction, Researchers Say

Climate Change Could Make Arctic Waves Grow Two Stories Higher



Climate change may cause huge waves to swell in the Arctic, reports Gizmodo. This could have a devastating impact on coastal communities. The Arctic is warming twice as fast as the rest of the planet. Much of the region has historically remained frozen for most of the year, but it is heating up. Its sea ice is melting, creating increasing periods of open water, especially in the summer. A new study published in Geophysical Research Letters shows that could have dangerous consequences.

