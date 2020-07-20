|
Global Warming Is Driving Polar Bears Toward Extinction, Researchers Say
By century’s end, polar bears worldwide could become nearly extinct as a result of shrinking sea ice in the Arctic if climate change continues unabated, scientists said.
