Global Warming Is Driving Polar Bears Toward Extinction, Researchers Say

NYTimes.com Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
By century’s end, polar bears worldwide could become nearly extinct as a result of shrinking sea ice in the Arctic if climate change continues unabated, scientists said.
Arctic Arctic Polar region of the Earth's northern hemisphere

Siberia's heatwave 'effectively impossible' without climate change - scientists

 The heatwave which has hit Siberia over the last six months would have been "effectively impossible" without climate change caused by humans, scientists have..
WorldNews
Climate Change Could Make Arctic Waves Grow Two Stories Higher [Video]

Climate Change Could Make Arctic Waves Grow Two Stories Higher

Climate change may cause huge waves to swell in the Arctic, reports Gizmodo. This could have a devastating impact on coastal communities. The Arctic is warming twice as fast as the rest of the planet. Much of the region has historically remained frozen for most of the year, but it is heating up. Its sea ice is melting, creating increasing periods of open water, especially in the summer. A new study published in Geophysical Research Letters shows that could have dangerous consequences.

Forest fires burn out of control in Russia's Arctic region [Video]

Forest fires burn out of control in Russia's Arctic region

More than 2,000 hectares of forest was on fire, according to Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations.View on euronews

Environmental group attacks Norway plans for vast Arctic oil exploration [Video]

Environmental group attacks Norway plans for vast Arctic oil exploration

Environmental group attacks Norway plans for vast Arctic oil exploration

Siberia heat 'almost impossible' without climate change

Siberia heat 'almost impossible' without climate change Paris (AFP) July 16, 2020 A heatwave in Siberia that saw temperature records tumble as the region sweltered in 38-degree Celsius highs was "almost impossible"...
Siberia heatwave was 'almost impossible' without climate change, scientists say

 An extreme heatwave in the Arctic is a problem for the entire planet, say scientists, because the region regulates weather around the globe and contains much of...
Siberia heatwave "almost impossible" without man-made climate change: scientists

 The scorching heat in Siberia this summer was a result of burning fuel, wildfires, thawing permafrost and other man-made conditions, a new study says. Scientists...
